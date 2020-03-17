Coronavirus: City of Kelowna to close 10 facilities

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kelowna says it will be closing 10 facilities to help slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Colin Basran made the announcement on Tuesday at noon just outside of city hall.

In making the decision, Basran said the closures will take effect at the end of Tuesday, and that they come following the direction of B.C.’s medical health authorities on Monday to prohibit gatherings of 50 or more people.

“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our employees and public and have and will continue to follow the advice of the medical health officer,” said Basran.

“Staff, Council and I are very aware this will affect many people in many ways. However, we all need to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 to lessen the impact on our healthcare system.”

Below are the impacted facilities

Parkinson Recreation Centre

Kelowna Community Theatre

Black Box Theatre

Rutland Arena

Memorial Arena

Rutland Activity Centre

Parkinson Activity Centre

Okanagan Mission Activity Centre

Kinsmen Fieldhouse Hall

Mission Media Centre

Basran added Tuesday’s decision included erring on the side of caution.

“We are dealing with a rapidly changing situation that even public health professionals find challenging to keep up with,” said Basran.

“This is new territory for everyone and we continue to listen to the direction of the B.C. medical health officer and take local action to balance the public’s best interests.

“We are mindful of the impact on the livelihood of people who provide these programs and services, but our ultimate responsibility needs to be focused on what we must do to preserve public safety.”

