Coronavirus: Saskatchewan reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, province totals 44

Saskatchewan has 17 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and one presumptive case, says the Ministry of Health.

This brings the province’s total to 44 cases of COVID-19 with 25 cases being confirmed and 19 cases remaining presumptive.

The new cases involve people who are 20 years of age or older, with the exception of one case which is still under investigation, says the Ministry of Health. All cases are related to travelling or people attending group events.

The largest percentage of these cases are male at 65 per cent while females are at 35 per cent.

Public health says they are continuing their contact investigation in relation to the new cases.

Province’s lab now has the ability to confirm cases

The new jump in cases comes from the province’s ability to confirm testing for COVID-19 at its Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory (RRPL).

All of the new cases reported today have already been confirmed, and the province says they will no longer be reporting on presumptive cases.

The province says this will speed up the dissemination of results to physicians and individuals tested.

Although some of the earlier presumptive positive cases that were sent to the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg are still awaiting confirmation, from now on, the province no longer has to wait for the confirmed results.

Regardless of whether a case is confirmed positive, all presumptive cases must remain in self-isolation.

The RRPL is processing about 456 COVID-19 tests a day, says the Ministry of Health.

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk for Canadians is low.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend social distancing, frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.