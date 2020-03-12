Attendee at dental conference at Vancouver Convention Centre tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) says a person who tested positive for COVID-19 attended a conference at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

The infected person attended the Pacific Dental Conference on March 6 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., according to VCH.

The person is recovering at home and there is no ongoing risk to the community, VCH said, adding that there no further risk posed at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Public health officials say the risk to participants is extremely low, but are asking conference attendees to monitor themselves for the symptoms, such as fever, cough, headache, and shortness of breath, for up to 14 days.

“As long as participants of the conference remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate and they should continue with their usual daily activities,” Vancouver Coastal Health said in a statement.

On Wednesday, B.C. health officials announced seven new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total in the province to 46.

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things to know:

Health officials say the risk is very low for Canadians, but they caution against travel to affected areas (a list can be found here). If you do travel to these places, they recommend you self-monitor to see whether you develop symptoms and if you do, to contact public health authorities.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

