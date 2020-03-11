Coronavirus: B.C. health officials to provide daily update on COVID-19 response

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s top doctor and health minister are slated to provide an update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic at 3:30 p.m. PT, Wednesday.

Global News will stream the update live.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Washington state, which is dealing with a large outbreak and multiple cases of community transmission, also banned all public gatherings of more than 250 people on Wednesday.

B.C. has confirmed 39 cases of COVID-19 to date with one fatality.

2:26 Coronavirus: 8-1-1 Healthlink sees uptick in calls Coronavirus: 8-1-1 Healthlink sees uptick in calls

Eight of the cases are clustered around the Lynn Valley Care Centre, a long-term care facility in North Vancouver.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are still working to determine how the virus got into the facility, which also accounted for B.C.’s first known case of community transmission.

Three such community cases have been identified. The other two involved residents of the Fraser Health region.

Most of the other cases are linked to travel from China and Iran.

Several large public events have been cancelled or postponed in an attempt to slow the transmission of the virus, however health officials have not called for widespread cancellations.

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things to know:

Health officials say the risk is very low for Canadians, but they caution against travel to affected areas (a list can be found here). If you do travel to these places, they recommend you self-monitor to see whether you develop symptoms and if you do, to contact public health authorities.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.