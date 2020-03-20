Regina declares local state of emergency, limiting size of gatherings

Send this page to someone via email

As communities across the country buckle down amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the City of Regina is declaring a local state of emergency. The move will force the closure of dining areas in restaurants and bars, and limit gatherings to no more than five people.

The state of emergency decree will not prevent bars and restaurants from offering takeout and delivery options. The order will, however, limit all non-essential dental procedures.

Gatherings of more than five people will be exempt if they are essential service providers.

Regina Mayor Michael Fougere proposed the motion in a special city council meeting Friday. It was carried unanimously.

Fougere says he has spoken with Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and other government officials about the idea, noting “we need to focus on speed, not perfection.”

Licensed daycares were originally discussed as part of the order, however, a lack of consensus means they’ll be reconsidered when City Council meets again at 6:00 this evening to fully flush out the discussion.

Regina Transit free to ride

Proposed amendments to bylaws from city administration could also see Regina Transit become free to the public, but bus routes would be reduced.

The bus service has been devastated by the spread of COVID-19, reporting that 31 staff members have been affected or forced to stay home as a result of precautions due to the outbreak.

The resulting lack of staff means Regina Transit would operate on a Saturday schedule on a full-time basis, with the exception of Sunday service. All base routes will continue, including routes to hospitals and major commercial areas. However, some express routes will no longer run.

In total, there would be a daily reduction of 300 service hours. Regina has already seen a 60 per cent reduction in weekday ridership.

Food Security Committee established

A lunch program for children who relied on school programs is expected to be established by Wednesday, March 25.

The program, spearheaded by REACH Regina and the city, would assemble 750 lunch bags a day, 7 days a week, that would be distributed at city facilities.

The program would cost $12,500 a week, although exact funding sources have yet to be cemented.

A phone line for residents who need access to food will also be set up.

Municipal tax deadline pushed back; late fees suspended

City administration also recommended pushing back the deadline for paying 2020 taxes from June 30, to Sept. 30, 2020, as well as ensuring no new late fees are added to city utility bills after March 20, through until September 30.

The city has also proposed suspending enforcement on the 24-hour limit on residential parking to encourage residents to stay indoors.

City Administration is expected to bring forth an implementation plan for the order as soon as possible.

