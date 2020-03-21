Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Montreal bars worried they’ll go out of business

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted March 21, 2020 6:54 pm
Crescent street bars are worried the lack of financial aid will put them out of business.
Crescent street bars are worried the lack of financial aid will put them out of business. Sebastien Gagnon-Dorval / Global News

COVID-19 has forced businesses across Canada to shut their doors indefinitely and bar owners are being shunned from financial compensation, according to Montreal’s Crescent Street Merchants Association.

On Monday, Trudeau announced the new Business Credit Availability Program, which will provide more than $10 billion in additional support to businesses through the Business Development Bank of Canada and Export Development Canada.

According to the association, the reaction was positive at first when bar owners found out they’d be eligible for compensation. But that quickly took a turn for the worst.

The Business Development Bank of Canada’s (BDC) application for financing excludes the following businesses:

  • Bars
  • Lounges, similar establishments
  • Casinos, bingo halls, racetracks, online gambling sites, etc.
  • Pawnshops and “quasi-financial institutions”
  • Anything in the sex industry
  • Businesses that incite any form of violence, hatred or discrimination
“It’s all very disappointing. The reaction is unanimous,” said Sandy Greene, director of The Crescent Street Merchants Association. “[Bars] are lumped in a category between sexual exploitation and illegal activities.”
READ MORE: Coronavirus in Quebec: local businesses closing, struggling amidst COVID-19 pandemic

“Really? We’re in the same category as sex traffickers? This is what the government think of us?” said Cresent Merchant’s Association president Steve Siozios. “We don’t deserve that kind of treatment.”

Crescent street was for a long time known for its nightlife and bar scene. Many bars still remain and they’re worried the pandemic and lack of financial aid will push them out of business.

“Our merchants are extremely disappointed that our hard-working men and women, which help move the economy and create jobs, are being treated as though their very legal activities are somehow morally reprehensible and unworthy of saving,” said Greene in a press release.

READ MORE: Trudeau unveils $82B in aid for families, business amid coronavirus uncertainty

Siozios said he’s worried the money will go to big corporations and leave the smaller businesses to die.

The president points out that many bar owners were already having trouble with “[some] predator landlords that have been plaguing the city” and that this lack of aid will make matters worse.

“Landlords are salivating at the idea of smaller businesses not being able to pay their rent,” said Siozios.

—  With files from Global’s Erica Alini and Hannah Jackson

