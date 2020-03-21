Coronavirus: Central Okanagan regional district suspends access to play structures in parks

Send this page to someone via email

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan has suspended access to all play structures in its regional and community parks because of coronavirus concerns.

The regional district, which announced the measures on Friday, said closure signs are being posted and that fencing may be installed around play equipment.

“In order to help flatten the curve and reduce the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus, the RDCO is suspending access to all play structures in its regional and community parks,” the regional district said in a press release.

“The action is not taken lightly, especially since many parents are looking for opportunities to have their children outside and active.”

The regional district added that B.C.’s chief medical health officer has issued “clear directives that playgrounds are not suitable environments for social distancing and make it difficult to curb the spread of the virus. In addition, play structures and equipment are very hard to sanitize and keep clean.”

While access to play structures has been suspended, the regional district said it is encouraging people to go outside and get fresh air, but to use social distancing practices when doing so.

