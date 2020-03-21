Coronavirus: First drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre opens in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

The first drive-thru testing centre for COVID-19 opened in Winnipeg on Saturday.

On Thursday staff vacated the Manitoba Public Insurance service centre on Barnes Street at the corner of Bison Drive so it could be converted into a testing centre.

The location was chosen because of its close proximity to the Victoria General Hospital.

Global News saw multiple cars driving through.

Like the testing centres across Manitoba, people will need a referral and will have to contact Health Links to determine if they should be tested or not.

On Saturday the province confirmed an additional person tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total to 18 cases in Manitoba.

Health officials say the latest case is a woman in her 50s who recently travelled.

Story continues below advertisement

DRIVER INFO : BISON DR /BARNES ST

Some turn/lane restrictions for drive thru COVID test site.

Site access from Bison only!

Follow signage/instruction on arrival.

Line up in the parking lot.

Check criteria if going.

No traffic impacts at this time. #winnpeg #traffic #wpgtmc pic.twitter.com/pWUtZii2Ww — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) March 21, 2020

There are currently four other testing sites in Winnipeg, as well as ones in Brandon, Thompson, Selkirk, Flin Flon, Steinbach and The Pas.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

View link »