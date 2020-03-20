Menu

Canada

Winnipeg Jets players step up to provide relief during the COVID-19 pandemic

By Kelly Moore Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 3:59 pm
The Jets with a record of 20-11-6 remain tied for first place in the Central Division with Nashville and St. Louis. .
The Jets with a record of 20-11-6 remain tied for first place in the Central Division with Nashville and St. Louis. . Bill Wippert / Getty Images

The Winnipeg Jets players are doing their part to help out during the provincial state of emergency brought on by the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Shortly after the declaration was announced by Premier Brian Pallister, several Jets team members, including co-scoring leader Mark Scheifele tweeted out that him and his team-mates were making a six figure donation to Winnipeg Harvest.

Scott Brown, the senior director of hockey communications for the Jets, said this was initiated by the players themselves, without any involvement from the team.

Earlier this week, captain Blake Wheeler tweeted out a message for Winnipeggers to stay safe during the pandemic.

As did defenceman Josh Morrissey and centre Adam Lowry.

The Jets have not played since March 11, when they defeated the Oilers 4-2 in Edmonton. The 2019-20 NHL season is on “pause” indefinitely and commissioner Gary Bettman has said there will not be a resumption of play until the league has been told it is safe to do so.

