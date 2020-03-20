Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 cases in London-Middlesex more than double with 6 new cases

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted March 20, 2020 1:18 pm
Updated March 20, 2020 1:21 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP.
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported six new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total to 11.

The health unit says those who’ve tested positive for the illness are self-isolating and staff will be following up with their close contacts to advise them to self-isolate for the next 14 days.

READ MORE: Live updates: Coronavirus in Canada

According to the health unit, investigations so far suggest that not all cases are directly associated with travel, which suggests community transmission within the region.

“We absolutely need people to keep up those physical distancing measures,” said medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie.

Tweet This

“The safest thing to do is to stay home to stay safe. At the same time, social connection is important too in this difficult time — so we need to find creative ways of building social connection while maintaining a physical distance of at least six feet apart.”

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement from the health unit, officials also emphasize avoiding non-essential gatherings “of any size” and ask anyone with symptoms like fever, new or worsening cough, or difficulty breathing to self-isolate.

READ MORE: What are coronavirus symptoms? In mild cases, just like the common cold

Health unit officials have not released further details about the six new cases.

More information to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaMiddlesex London Health Unitmlhudr chris mackieLondon coronavirusLondon COVID-19
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.