Coronavirus: Waterloo, Guelph police stations closed to the public

Send this page to someone via email

Both the Waterloo Regional Police and Guelph Police services say they are closing their stations to the public in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Essential services will continue in both jurisdictions and residents are still being urged to call 911 in the event of an emergency.

A spokesperson with Guelph police said its station at 15 Wyndham St. will open to those in an emergency situation given its close proximity to the downtown core and the fact that some individuals may not own a cellphone.

Otherwise, residents in Guelph can call 519-824-1212 in non-emergency situations while the phone number in Waterloo region is 519-570-9777.

Online reporting is also available in Guelph and Waterloo region.

Story continues below advertisement

1:02 How to properly practise self-isolation How to properly practise self-isolation

Collision reporting will continue in Waterloo region on a limited basis at both the police reporting centre and north division station in Waterloo.

Guelph police say its collision reporting centre on Clair Road will no longer be open on weekends.

Both services have also cancelled or postponed certain community programs and meetings scheduled to be held within their facilities.

View link »