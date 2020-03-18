Menu

Health

Ontario police forces adjust non-emergency services to deal with COVID-19 pandemic

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press
Posted March 18, 2020 4:28 pm
Updated March 18, 2020 4:32 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: WHO reports more than 8,000 COVID-19 deaths worldwide
WATCH ABOVE: World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday there have been more than 200,000 known COVID-19 cases worldwide, and among those, 8,000 people have died from the virus.

Ontario’s largest police services are adjusting how they interact with members of the public in non-emergency situations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with some even closing their facilities.

York Regional Police north of Toronto and the Waterloo Regional Police Service have closed their buildings to the public.

York police say there won’t be any changes in procedures when they are responding to emergencies, but anyone else seeking police assistance will be asked screening questions to limit the potential spread of illness.

READ MORE: Some people in their 30s with coronavirus being placed on ventilators: Ontario health minister

London police have asked members of the public not to go to their headquarters “unless absolutely necessary.” If people go, they will be subject to “brief, non-intrusive screening related to the COVID-19 health risks.”

People requesting an officer in person will also be asked screening questions. Some officers may be wearing gloves or masks.

Story continues below advertisement

“These measures are aimed at protecting our staff and members of the public to minimize the possibility of human-to-human transmission of the virus,” Police Chief Stephen Williams said in a statement.

“All emergency services remain in place.”

Toronto police are asking people to only go to the headquarters to pick up letters, as they are moving all other services online, such as criminal record checks.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario at 206 active COVID-19 cases, over 3,000 under investigation

They have also cancelled or postponed all community meetings and events.

Provincial police are asking people not to go to any detachments in person unless there is a scheduled appointment or they have called ahead.

Windsor police have stopped in-person services at their headquarters’ information services branch and Hamilton police have closed their background checks office to the public.

In Peel Region, police divisions are open, but the force is asking members of the public to consider using online reporting instead of going in person.

Peel police have also suspended freedom-of-information requests, customer service units, applicant information sessions, physical testing for applicants, community presentations, visits to their children’s safety village, and they are only processing criminal record checks for COVID-19 reasons.

Coronavirus outbreak: VP Pence addresses Canada-U.S. border closure
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
OntarioCoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Police and Coronavirus
