ANBL and Cannabis NB to close Sundays, reduce hours amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The Crown corporation in charge of New Brunswick’s liquor and cannabis stores will begin modifying its hours in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Cannabis NB and New Brunswick Liquor Corporation stores (ANBL) will be closed on Sundays until further notice, while their hours will be reduced Monday to Saturday.

READ MORE: First responders in Atlantic Canada changing procedures

Starting next week, stores will only be open from 11:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday until further notice.

“These changes are necessary to ensure that we can continue to properly clean our stores, ensure that our shelves have product and that our exceptional teams have a chance to take care of themselves and their families,” the Crown corporation announced on Friday.

1:56 N.B. companies concerned about lack of health insurance for drivers crossing American border N.B. companies concerned about lack of health insurance for drivers crossing American border

The stores may modify their hours further if they determine that more changes are necessary.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Blaine Higgs exempted the Crown corporation from the state of emergency declared on Thursday.