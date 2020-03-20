3 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, 2 contracted through ‘close-contact’

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario has released new numbers of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, with three of the newly-confirmed 50 provincial cases released Friday coming from Ottawa.

Two of those new cases were contracted through “close contact,” while the third was contracted following travel to Portugual.

The two close-contact patients are both men in their 40s, whereas the travel-related case was a man ins his 80s. All three are self-isolating.

Thursday, Ottawa Public Health had announced five indeterminate cases of the virus in the city. Two cases were confirmed Thursday morning, and another three have been confirmed since.

4:09 Coping with stress and anxiety during COVID-19 pandemic Coping with stress and anxiety during COVID-19 pandemic

The close-contact cases speak to what Ottawa Public Health chief medical officer Dr. Vera Etches has been warning residents about over the last few weeks, that COVID-19 is most likely spreading in the community, and is not only affecting recent travellers in the Ottawa region.

Story continues below advertisement

In a teleconference press briefing Thursday, Etches said it’s possible that there are hundreds and even thousands of untested cases of the virus in the nation’s capital due to community contact, and urged residents to practice social distancing and self-isolation where needed.

View link »

“Having a COVID-19 test result or not does not change the actions that individuals in the community need to take – if ill with a respiratory illness, stay home – and for all of us, now is the time to limit our interactions with others as much as possible,” Etches said in a statement released on the public health unit’s website Wednesday.

The provincial total for COVID-19 has reached 308 as of Friday before noon, with the national total closing in on 900.

5:03 Answering your questions about coronavirus: March 20 Answering your questions about coronavirus: March 20

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.