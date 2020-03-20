Regina police add officers to front line, new protective gear amid coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service says it is continuing to take steps in the department to keep the city and staff safe against the novel coronavirus.

"We continue to take major steps to keep our city and our staff safe." – Chief Evan Bray with an update on COVID-19 and the Regina Police Service. #YQR #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/VZtigrM6vY — Regina Police (@reginapolice) March 19, 2020

Regina police Chief Evan Bray says the force has redeployed officers, moving them away from their traditional roles.

“Our school resource officers and our community engagement unit, as of this weekend, will be out on the front line in the city of Regina helping our citizens and helping keeping them safe,” Bray said in a video posted to the Regina police Twitter page.

Bray said it’s also made changes to personal protection equipment for all of its frontline officers.

“That means you may see them dressed a little bit different. We’ve got protective gloves and masks that help them be able to respond to situations in our community, but keep them safe,” Bray said.

All of our front-line officers are being fitted with masks that will be available in every patrol car. Officers will wear these masks and gloves if entering a home where the #COVID19 virus is suspected or confirmed to be present. https://t.co/wEZJSnFcq9 — Regina Police (@reginapolice) March 18, 2020

“They won’t be wearing that all the time, but there may be certain situations that they do and I just want the public to be aware.”

Bray said the front door of the police station continues to be locked to the public, but its front desk is still in operation.

Residents are still encouraged to use its online reporting tool found on its website or call in.

