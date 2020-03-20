Menu

Health

London Drugs introduces special shopping time for seniors amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 10:52 am
Starting on Monday, March 23, stores across Western Canada will offer an hour-long window every weekday when seniors and people with disabilities will be the only ones allowed to shop. Brenden Purdy / Global News

London Drugs will be changing its hours of operation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic to help those who are most vulnerable.

Starting on Monday, March 23, stores across Western Canada will offer an hour-long window every weekday when seniors and people with disabilities will be the only ones allowed to shop.

This window of time will occur every Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

READ MORE: Live updates — Coronavirus in Canada

In addition, London Drugs has set up a dedicated email address for seniors in desperate need of any essential items or medications.

Caregivers and family members can email supportseniors@londondrugs.com to help the seniors in their lives get assistance.

In a Friday news release, president and chief operating officer Clint Mahlman said London Drugs now has a dedicated team of staff to support seniors.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is obviously new for us, and there will be learnings as we do our best to help the most vulnerable,” Mahlman said. “Having a direct way to help seniors is one more way we can act on the betterment of our communities.”

READ MORE: Calgary girl launches online storytelling for kids stuck at home amid COVID-19 pandemic

He said stores have also implemented more rigorous standards for sanitation and will be limiting quantities of essential products.

Founded in 1945, London Drugs has 82 stores throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

