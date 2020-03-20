London Abused Women’s Centre still offering services online, by phone amid COVID-19 pandemic

The London Abused Women’s Centre (LAWC) has announced operational changes amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The LAWC is offering its services over the phone and hopes to have online services available in the coming days.

“We called together a staff meeting on Sunday night and asked them to join us very early in the morning on Monday, and a decision was made to limit individuals from coming into the office but we would be providing Skype and phone counselling,” said Megan Walker, executive director of the LAWC.

READ MORE: Blood donations encouraged in London amid coronavirus pandemic

Walker says the LAWC currently has three staff members working completely at home and limited staff to cover shifts at the facility, where victims of abuse continue to show up.

“We have had, of course, people that have come to the door, and what we’re doing is inviting them into the very front area. We’re making sure they have some food, some drinks and then we’re sending them home with a taxi voucher so they don’t have to pay for that or use public transit, and they’ll also leave with a phone counselling session appointment.”

Story continues below advertisement

The move to continue offering services with the LAWC comes at a time where vulnerable women are in self-isolation 24 hours a day.

“So many people have been self-isolating in their homes and have been sent home by their workplaces. We’re in a situation where women who are being abused are really at home now 24-7 with their abuser,” Walker said.

This is a difficult time for women who may be isolated in an unsafe home. Help your friends if they need it. Take them for a walk and help them call us for phone counselling & support at 519-432-2204 in #LdnOnt @JustinTrudeau @pfragiskatos @KateYoungMP @MaryamMonsef pic.twitter.com/GXmqXwjgKR — London Abused Women’s Centre (@endwomanabuse) March 18, 2020

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the government would provide $50 million to support women and children fleeing violence. The money would be distributed to women’s shelters and sexual assault centres to help manage or prevent an outbreak in their facilities. Walker says the problem during this pandemic extends beyond just tossing money at shelters like hers.

Story continues below advertisement

“To me, the funding is great if we allow women to go to hotels or things of that nature, but this is a much bigger issue than just throwing money at a problem,” she said.

“We are under siege, and when women are forced to stay at home with an abuser, their fear is not coronavirus, their fear is their partner.”

That is why ideas are now being deliberated to figure out a way to keep services running at the LAWC.

“Right now, we’re investigating whether we can put a barrier of plexiglass or glass, or whatever it might be, inside the offices so that we can open it up to the outside and allow women with appointments to come in. That is not going to be happening over the next week or two weeks,” Walker said.

Walker says phone counselling services are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, and Zoom group counselling online will start next week.

We are still open for phone appts to support women. Do not hesitate to call us at 519-432-2204 if you need assistance. If you experience a crisis please call 1-866-863-0511. If it is an emergency call 9-1-1 @JustinTrudeau @ldnontmayor @karen_vecchio @pfragiskatos @MaryamMonsef pic.twitter.com/HycpZXsIev — London Abused Women’s Centre (@endwomanabuse) March 19, 2020

Story continues below advertisement