Crime

London police seeking suspect in alleged north-end carjacking

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted March 20, 2020 9:57 am
The suspect is wanted in relation to an alleged carjacking.
The suspect is wanted in relation to an alleged carjacking. London Police Service

London police are seeking a suspect wanted in relation to an alleged north-end carjacking late last week.

Police say the alleged incident took place around 5 p.m. on March 12 in the Popeyes parking lot on Fanshawe Park Road, west of Adelaide Street.

READ MORE: 2 men each facing more than 230 charges in dozens of ATM thefts across southern Ontario

According to police, a woman in the parking lot was inside her car when a man ran toward the vehicle.

Police say the man opened the driver side door and pointed a knife at the woman, allegedly demanding that she exit.

After the woman was allegedly forced out, police say the man got inside the car and drove away. The woman did not sustain any injuries, police say.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Firearms and ammo sales spike across Canada amid COVID-19, gun law fears

Officers say they later found the vehicle at a garage on Irving Place, about a 10-minute drive from the parking lot where the alleged carjacking occurred.

Police say the vehicle then reversed out of the garage and fled the area, reportedly striking a police cruiser in the process. Officers added that a knife was recovered from the garage where the car was seen.

The vehicle — a black, two-door 2005 Toyota Echo — was recovered that evening at around 8 p.m., police say, but a suspect was never found.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his early 30s with short, auburn hair who weighs 165 pounds and stands at about five feet nine inches tall.

According to police, he was wearing a navy blue baseball cap with white writing along with a grey or white shirt, a black hooded jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone who may know his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Man shares terrifying attempted carjacking experience in Edmonton
Man shares terrifying attempted carjacking experience in Edmonton
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London PoliceCarjackingLondon crimeParking LotAdelaide Street Northfanshawe park roadcarjacking suspectFanshawe Park Road carjackingLondon carjackingLondon suspect sought
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.