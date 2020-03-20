London police seeking suspect in alleged north-end carjacking

Send this page to someone via email

London police are seeking a suspect wanted in relation to an alleged north-end carjacking late last week.

Police say the alleged incident took place around 5 p.m. on March 12 in the Popeyes parking lot on Fanshawe Park Road, west of Adelaide Street.

According to police, a woman in the parking lot was inside her car when a man ran toward the vehicle.

Police say the man opened the driver side door and pointed a knife at the woman, allegedly demanding that she exit.

After the woman was allegedly forced out, police say the man got inside the car and drove away. The woman did not sustain any injuries, police say.

Officers say they later found the vehicle at a garage on Irving Place, about a 10-minute drive from the parking lot where the alleged carjacking occurred.

Police say the vehicle then reversed out of the garage and fled the area, reportedly striking a police cruiser in the process. Officers added that a knife was recovered from the garage where the car was seen.

The vehicle — a black, two-door 2005 Toyota Echo — was recovered that evening at around 8 p.m., police say, but a suspect was never found.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his early 30s with short, auburn hair who weighs 165 pounds and stands at about five feet nine inches tall.

According to police, he was wearing a navy blue baseball cap with white writing along with a grey or white shirt, a black hooded jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone who may know his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

