Air Canada to lay off over 5K workers as airline limits flights over coronavirus: union

The union representing Air Canada‘s flight attendants says more than 5,000 members will be laid off as the airline severely limits its travel network over the coronavirus pandemic.

The layoffs, which the Air Canada Component of CUPE says will take effect by April, will include roughly 3,600 Air Canada members and all 1,549 Air Canada Rouge members, according to a statement posted to the union’s website Thursday.

“This is unprecedented, and not something any of us want to go through,” the union’s top staff said in the joint statement. “The reality is real, and we are working around the clock ensuring you are represented.”

Air Canada announced Wednesday it would “gradually suspend” the majority of its international flights by the end of March as countries around the world, including Canada, close their borders to international travellers to limit the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement, Air Canada said it was having discussions with all its unions to begin placing employees on “temporary, off-duty status.”

“Employees would be returned to active duty status when we ramp up our network schedule as conditions allow,” a spokesperson said.

The airline could not provide final numbers on how many workers would be impacted by the discussions.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated