Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Air Canada to lay off over 5K workers as airline limits flights over coronavirus: union

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 12:35 am
Flight restrictions during COVID-19 outbreak
Canadians around the world are booing to return home. But as Seán OShea reports, they’re struggling to get home.

The union representing Air Canada‘s flight attendants says more than 5,000 members will be laid off as the airline severely limits its travel network over the coronavirus pandemic.

The layoffs, which the Air Canada Component of CUPE says will take effect by April, will include roughly 3,600 Air Canada members and all 1,549 Air Canada Rouge members, according to a statement posted to the union’s website Thursday.

“This is unprecedented, and not something any of us want to go through,” the union’s top staff said in the joint statement. “The reality is real, and we are working around the clock ensuring you are represented.”

READ MORE: Air Canada to suspend most U.S., international flights amid coronavirus pandemic

Air Canada announced Wednesday it would “gradually suspend” the majority of its international flights by the end of March as countries around the world, including Canada, close their borders to international travellers to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, Air Canada said it was having discussions with all its unions to begin placing employees on “temporary, off-duty status.”

“Employees would be returned to active duty status when we ramp up our network schedule as conditions allow,” a spokesperson said.

The airline could not provide final numbers on how many workers would be impacted by the discussions.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Air CanadaCUPEflight attendantsAir Canada Rougeair canada flight attendantsAir Canada flight attendants unionair canada component cupeair canada layoffs
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.