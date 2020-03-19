First case of coronavirus diagnosed at University of Victoria

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Victoria (UVic) has confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus.

UVic President Jamie Cassels announced the diagnosis in a message to students on Thursday.

2:03 How are British Columbians coping with strange new reality during coronavirus pandemic? How are British Columbians coping with strange new reality during coronavirus pandemic?

Cassels said the patient was an “upper-level student” who lives off campus, and who is isolated at home and receiving care.

“With a campus population of nearly 30,000 people and as the number of cases continues to grow, it was not unexpected that at some point a member of our community would contract the virus,” wrote Cassels.

The university said it was notified of the diagnosis Wednesday afternoon.

Island Health has issued a bulletin to people who may have been exposed to the infected student, but that the risk was limited to people who had contact with them in three specific third-year classes on March 12:

Story continues below advertisement

Psych 300B A01, beginning at 11 a.m.

Psych 351B A01, beginning at 1 p.m.

Biol 367 A01, beginning at 2:30 p.m

Those students have been advised to self-monitor for symptoms.

Island Health says people who attended the Saanich Commonwealth Place swimming pool on March 12 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. may also have been exposed.

People who attended a kickboxing class at the Saanich facility between 8:15 a.m. and 9:15 p.m. a.m. on March 15 may also have been exposed, Island Health said.

1:58 B.C. records 40 new coronavirus cases, and one more care home death B.C. records 40 new coronavirus cases, and one more care home death

Cassels said the university continued to do everything possible to limit transmission of the virus.

1:20 TransLink makes major changes to Metro Vancouver bus operations due to coronavirus pandemic TransLink makes major changes to Metro Vancouver bus operations due to coronavirus pandemic

“While I understand that this new development may cause heightened concern for some people, our work together and our support for each other will see us through,” Cassels added.

READ MORE: Here are the coronavirus financial supports available for British Columbians

UVic moved this week to online instruction in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The campus remains open, but several facilities including the university libraries and athletics centres have been closed.