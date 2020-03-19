Coronavirus: Saskatchewan boarding school closes campus due to COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Athol Murray College of Notre Dame, a boarding school in Wilcox, Sask., has sent their students home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Rob Palmarin sent out a public letter on Thursday stating that all students had been sent home to their families or located with a home stay for the time being.

Palmarin stated he did not know when students would return to campus, with the college campus being closed March 20 until March 30 for the safety and well-being of staff.

Notre Dame has closed it’s campus to staff and students. Twitter

All events on and off campus at Notre Dame have also been canceled.

Story continues below advertisement

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.