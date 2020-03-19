Coronavirus: Get on the bus through the rear doors, London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The city’s public transit system is making changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement released Thursday, the London Transit Commission (LTC) said its asking “… conventional transit customers to board and alight buses through the rear doors.”

It adds this rule is only effective between March 20 and April 5.

As a result, London Transit will not be collecting fares on conventional transit during this period.

It notes those with accessibility needs are permitted to board and exit through the front door.

London Transit says it continues to disinfect all high-touch and grab points on buses on a nightly basis.

It advises the public to not use transit if you have a fever, cough, experience difficulty breathing, or came in close contact with a confirmed or possible case of COVID-19.

The LTC recommends travellers to limit their trips to those that are essential.