Hastings Prince Edward Public Health announces 1st case of coronavirus in the area

One person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the Hastings and Prince Edward counties area.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health says the individual recently travelled outside of Canada, and when they developed symptoms, got medical care immediately and put themselves into self-isolation.

“This case confirms that COVID-19 is in our community, reinforcing the need for all individuals to engage in social distancing, remain home if sick, and implement regular infection control practices,” a news release from the public health unit said.

Earlier this week, the health unit said it believed there were 35 untested but probable cases of the virus in the community.

A probable case is defined as a person with a fever (over 38 C) who may also have a cough and who may have travelled, had contact with a confirmed or probable case of the virus or had contact with someone with a respiratory illness two weeks before symptoms occurred.

All those with a probable case in the Hastings Prince Edward area were instructed to self-isolate immediately. The region does not have a dedicated assessment centre.

Health officials are asking those with the symptoms and criteria listed above to contact their dedicated coronavirus health line.

The public health unit has decided to extend the hours for its COVID-19 information line from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends due to high demands. Callers will be assessed for risk of COVID-19 based on their travel history and symptoms and the Ministry of Health case definitions.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is also encouraging people to visit its website, which it says is constantly updated with information.

The public health unit’s COVID-19 information line can be reached at 613-966-5500.

