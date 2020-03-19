Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus testing centre in Saint John changes location

By Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted March 19, 2020 2:58 pm
Updated March 19, 2020 3:01 pm
North End Wellness Centre now has Saint John's COVID-19 test centre.
North End Wellness Centre now has Saint John's COVID-19 test centre. Travis Fortnum / Global News

A COVID-19 testing centre in Saint John, N.B. has been relocated.

The North End Wellness Centre in the city’s north end now houses the testing centre, which was supposed to be at Exhibition Park.

READ MORE: Saint John to offer only essential services during COVID-19 outbreak

Jean Daigle, community vice-president for Horizon Health Network, says the move was made to provide a more central location.

“This location also allows for more immediate access to the technology, equipment, staffing and other resources required to operate the centre,” Daigle says.

Residents need a referal from 811 before then can make an appointment at the test centre.
Residents need a referal from 811 before then can make an appointment at the test centre. Travis Fortnum / Global News

Exhibition Park is located about 6 kilometres east of Saint John’s uptown.

Story continues below advertisement

This new location is only 2 kilometres.

Residents who live near the new Victoria Street location have contacted Global News with concerns over the testing location being placed in a residential area.

Atlantic business continue to close amidst coronavirus uncertainty
Atlantic business continue to close amidst coronavirus uncertainty

Horizon Health Network has not yet responded to questions surrounding these concerns.

Access to the centre is by appointment only following a referral through Tele-Care 811.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusNew BrunswickCOVID-19Saint JohnTesting CentreNew Brunswick 811
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.