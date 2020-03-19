Coronavirus testing centre in Saint John changes location

A COVID-19 testing centre in Saint John, N.B. has been relocated.
The North End Wellness Centre in the city’s north end now houses the testing centre, which was supposed to be at Exhibition Park.
Jean Daigle, community vice-president for Horizon Health Network, says the move was made to provide a more central location.
“This location also allows for more immediate access to the technology, equipment, staffing and other resources required to operate the centre,” Daigle says.
Exhibition Park is located about 6 kilometres east of Saint John’s uptown.
This new location is only 2 kilometres.
Residents who live near the new Victoria Street location have contacted Global News with concerns over the testing location being placed in a residential area.
Horizon Health Network has not yet responded to questions surrounding these concerns.
Access to the centre is by appointment only following a referral through Tele-Care 811.View link »
