Garages in south Edmonton neighbourhoods targeted in recent break-and-enters

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of garage break-ins over the past few weeks have prompted Edmonton Police to send out a warning.

Since Feb. 1, 2020, police said it had launched 90 investigations, with many of the break-and-enters being reported in the city’s southside.

The neighbourhood of Ritchie has been hit especially hard with 26 garage break-ins reported, police said.

Garages in Ritchie, Strathcona, McKernan, Belgravia, Queen Alexandra, Garneau and Windsor Park have also been hit.

Police said suspects managed to get inside detached garages by prying open pedestrian doors to steal bikes and tools.

Police are urging people to protect their property by keeping side doors locked and using locks for roller and track garage doors. They also recommend disconnecting automatic garage doors before you leave town.

Story continues below advertisement

Remote-control garage door openers shouldn’t be left in vehicles parked outside of homes, police said.