Owner of Edmonton car dealership ‘frustrated’ after catalytic converter thefts

Send this page to someone via email

The owner of Discount Auto Credit in Edmonton’s Parkdale neighbourhood is frustrated after multiple catalytic converter thefts.

Sam Alouan said over the course of about a month, 11 vehicles from his lot have been targeted.

“I got hit at one time, six catalytic converters — random vehicles,” Alouan explained. “Two weeks after that, they got another two, then another two — then last week, one.”

Surveillance video shared with Global News of his lot in early January shows unwelcome visitors.

One of them can be seen with power tools, laying underneath an SUV.

Since October 2019, Edmonton police say more than 600 catalytic converter thefts have been reported to them.

Story continues below advertisement

The cost to replace one can be up to $3,000, depending on the vehicle.

1:35 Edmonton seniors home hit by catalytic converter thieves Edmonton seniors home hit by catalytic converter thieves

Alouan said for him, that’s not the only issue.

“They’re not looking where to cut. Basically, they took brake lines, they took wires and I have, two of the vehicles, I can’t sell them anymore. They went to the junk yard,” he said. Tweet This

He said in four years at his 11540 – 80 Street location, he’s never had anything like this happen.

His biggest worry now is potentially losing his business.

“I’m very concerned,” he said. “I don’t know if I can actually keep the business because it’s going to get to a point where I can’t afford it anymore.”

He said in his case, insurance isn’t an option.

READ MORE: 3 facing charges after catalytic converter thefts in Edmonton

“The deductible is $2,500 on our vehicles, so it doesn’t help,” he explained.

He’s hoping to raise more awareness about the issue.

“They’re targeting, based on my experience, import vehicles — SUVs most of them,” he said. Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

Alouan said he has been in contact with police, and hopes to see an increased presence in the area.

“I have cameras, I have the fence — I don’t know what else to do,” he said. “I thought I was safe – but they don’t care.”