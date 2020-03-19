Drive-thru COVID-19 assessment clinic opens in Orangeville

A drive-thru COVID-19 assessment clinic has opened in Orangeville outside of Headwaters Health Care Centre amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says as of Thursday, the clinic will operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

People will be able to drive into tents that have been installed at 140 Rolling Hills Dr. and be assessed by a healthcare worker while sitting in their vehicles. Walk-ins are also being accepted.

There will be two lanes for testing. Public Health said drivers who have a health card will be handed an assessment screening questionnaire and those answers will determine if someone gets tested.

“If a person needs to be tested, based on the assessment tool, they will register and pull into the drive-thru tent and turn off their car,” Public Health stated on its website. “A member of the care team will assess them while they are still in the vehicle. If they meet the criteria, they will get a nasal pharyngeal swab.”

Story continues below advertisement

Depending on the severity of symptoms, drivers could be told to self-isolate or visit the emergency room.

View link »

Public Health said wait times for an assessment will be unpredictable, but officials are hoping to keep it at around 15 minutes.

They are urging people to stay away unless they have symptoms. Anyone with mild symptoms is being recommended to stay home and self-isolate.

Those with moderate symptoms, including fever cough or shortness of breath, should call their physician and follow their directions. Information can also be found by using an online self-assessment tool or by calling Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000.

0:40 Coronavirus outbreak: Colorado health officials set up ‘drive-thru’ COVID-19 testing centre Coronavirus outbreak: Colorado health officials set up ‘drive-thru’ COVID-19 testing centre

“If you do not need to be at the hospital or you do not meet the assessment criteria, please stay away. For those that have to come to the hospital, your patience is greatly appreciated,” Kim Delahunt, president and CEO of Headwaters, said.

Story continues below advertisement

Public Health said careful consideration has been made to manage parking and traffic low with respect to the hospital’s neighbours.

This opening of the assessment clinic comes after a man who travelled from Atlanta tested positive for COVID-19 at Headwaters. He’s now self-isolating at home.

View link »

View link »