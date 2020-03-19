Menu

Traffic

B.C.’s top doctor hints at changes to public transit to promote social distancing

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted March 19, 2020 1:37 pm
Updated March 19, 2020 1:43 pm
TransLink crews spray a bus with disinfectant. The transit authority says buses are now getting a weekly spray, along with regular cleaning. .
TransLink crews spray a bus with disinfectant. The transit authority says buses are now getting a weekly spray, along with regular cleaning.

B.C.s’ top doctor has hinted at possible changes to public transit in the province due to the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Bonnie Henry is calling on TransLink and other transit agencies to impose regulations to limit the amount of people on buses and SkyTrain.

Challenges of social distancing during coronavirus pandemic
Challenges of social distancing during coronavirus pandemic

“This is an essential service for many people,” Henry said during a Wednesday press conference.

“There are things we can do in our transportation systems, things like minimizing the number of people on cars or regulating the number of people in a bus.”

READ MORE: B.C. declares state of emergency in response to coronavirus pandemic

Later, TransLink said in a statement that it is following the advice of health officials.

It says has gone over measures with Dr. Henry that include preventing passengers from sitting near drivers on some buses; increasing cleaning of buses and trains; and launching an awareness campaign to promote hygiene and social distancing.

Story continues below advertisement

Full coverage of the coronavirus in B.C.

TransLink adds that transit services have had fewer passengers in recent days due to the pandemic, allowing for more social distancing.

The Coast Mountain Bus company has already installed barriers on nearly 700 buses, and is adding more.

