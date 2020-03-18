Menu

Volunteer group donates medical gear to VGH as number of B.C. coronavirus hospitalizations climbs

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 10:27 pm
Goggles and protective suits donated to Vancouver General Hospital by a Chinese Canadian charity on Wednesday.
Goggles and protective suits donated to Vancouver General Hospital by a Chinese Canadian charity on Wednesday. Global News

A Vancouver Chinese-Canadian community group is stepping up to help ensure health care workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic have the supplies they need.

The B.C. Chinese Canadian Charity Group dropped off 150 sets of medical goggles, 150 protective suits and 200 full face masks at Vancouver General Hospital on Wednesday.

The gear is worth about $4,000 in total.

“It’s not just herself or ourselves, we represent many in the Chinese community,” said spokesperson Caryn Zhang through a translator.

The group had been sending supplies to Wuhan, China, the initial ground zero of the pandemic.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: B.C. confirms 45 new cases, 13 now in hospital

“Right now we want to provide some medical supplies to help the city.”

Story continues below advertisement

The donations come as B.C. health officials insist they have enough medical supplies to manage the growing number of COVID-19 cases.

Thirteen people are now in hospital with the disease, seven of them in acute care.

On Wednesday, provincial health officer Dr Bonnie Henry sought to assure the public that there was no shortage of medical supplies.

READ MORE: B.C. declares state of emergency in response to coronavirus pandemic

She said the province had been working for weeks on logistics and supply chains.

“We have received a shipment of respirators and we have more on order, we’re working with the federal government to ensure everybody in Canada has what they need,” she said.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Adrian Dix said the province had received a new supply of swabs, after reports supplies of the tools vital to testing were running low.

Vancouver Coronavirus bc coronavirus Pandemic COVID Vancouver General Hospital Masks personal protective equipment PPE goggle protective suit
