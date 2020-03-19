Jamar Lee: ‘Big Brother Canada’ fans start GoFundMe for ousted houseguest

Send this page to someone via email

Big Brother Canada (BBCAN) houseguest Jamar Lee was removed from the BBCAN house earlier this week by producers, but fans of the show have decided to create a GoFundMe and the hashtag.

On March 17, it was announced that producers of BBCAN had to make a “difficult” decision by removing Lee, citing “behaviour which occurred that was a breach of the Big Brother house rules.”

“We at Global and Insight Productions take the rules of this competition seriously, and with respect to all houseguests past and present, the confines of the Big Brother house can be trying, sometimes leading to a clash of opinions and emotions in an isolated environment. We handle these situations with care and caution, protecting the well-being of our houseguests and ensuring the integrity of this long-standing production,” the statement read.

The 23-year-old contestant said he takes “full responsibility for my actions — I lost my cool, and that’s not OK. I’ve always stood behind what I believe in and I’m sorry if I let people down.”

He added: “I want to thank everyone for their love and support, it really means a lot… this isn’t the last of me! You feel me?”

Soon after Lee was removed from the house, many fans of the show took to Twitter and created the hashtag #IStandWithJamar, and a GoFundMe page was created in his name.

The GoFundMe has a fundraising goal of $10,000 and has already raised over $4,000 as of this writing.

“Jamar Lee is a young man who was wrongfully removed from the Big Brother Canada house and blasted everywhere with negative, damaging headlines,” the fundraising page reads. “Many fans believe he was wrongfully removed.

“Over years, we have witnessed people say and do much worse, but Jamar fell victim to a sad reality we see on this show, and in this world, way too often. He fell victim to the colour of his skin and didn’t receive the same leniency other non-POC players have had in the past.”

According to ET Canada, Lee was removed after he broke a BBCAN house rule by threatening fellow houseguest Kyle Rozendal during a tense house meeting. Another houseguest, Vanessa Clements, claimed Lee’s remarks made her feel “uncomfortable” during the meeting.

(Warning: This video contains explicit language.)

Same show, both threats, one is apologising already but tell me which one was removed from the game and what is the difference. #IstandwithJamar pic.twitter.com/NBuXf064eh — yas #istandwithjamar (@Adoomies2) March 17, 2020

The GoFundMe page also said Lee “was and remains a fan favourite.”

“He provided us with much of the entertainment this season and deserved better treatment from the cast and crew behind this show,” it reads.

“Donate as much as you can afford to so that we can show him how much we care and how much his presence will be missed. Let’s show that WE stand with Jamar Lee.”

Despite Lee’s statement, many fans of BBCAN took to social media to defend Lee and call out the show’s production for removing him from the game.

Jamar didn't get himself pulled from #BBCAN8. Microaggressions towards Jamar, his mannerisms and verbiage did. It was extremely uncomfortable at every turn this last week to watch Jamar have to go out of his way to assure people that he wasn't being 'aggresive', or that he — Pooya (@Pooyaism) March 17, 2020

Vanessa and Kyle showing racism by saying they’re legitimately threatened by Jamar just being upset is everything that’s wrong with Canada. Are people of colour not allowed to raise their voice or show emotion???! #IStandWithJamar #BBCAN8 — bbcan (@bbcan49764050) March 16, 2020

The WINNER of last season broke more rules and made more threats than Jamar did. This is really hard to process. #IStandWithJamar pic.twitter.com/LLd5cD8lsq — ZOℰY (@bbredwood13) March 17, 2020

So JL can get mad and start throwing things and slamming doors and nobody bats an eyelash, but when Jamar voices how he feels about being played he’s aggressive and makes the whole house uncomfortable?…hm okay🙄#BBCAN8 #IStandWithJamar pic.twitter.com/SRbLPwTeh7 — Chichi (@_chichi_i) March 16, 2020

If he goes, we all go.. you feel me #IStandWithJamar pic.twitter.com/ubqhJNGw0f — yas #istandwithjamar (@Adoomies2) March 16, 2020

No shade to any previous HG but production needs a reality check #BBCAN8 #IStandWithJamar pic.twitter.com/IuX4npDREJ — #𝔹𝔹ℂ𝔸ℕ𝟠 𝕊ℙ𝕆𝕀𝕃𝔼ℝ𝕊 (@bbcan_spoilers) March 17, 2020

Smh.. unbelievable @JamarBBCAN8 you’re time doesn’t end here. As you love to say “I’m the star of this show” and that is the damn fact🧡 #IStandWithJamar #BBCAN8 https://t.co/gI1y2oiTWt — Micheal Stubley (@MichealBBCAN8) March 17, 2020

When Kyle said he’d snap Jamar, why didn’t he get called to the DR? #BBCAN8 #IStandWithJamar — Skylar | #IStandWithJamar (@IntoTheSkyStorm) March 16, 2020

In the house meeting, Jamar didn’t

❌ Get in anyone’s face

❌ Make a violent threat

❌ Curse anyone out So how exactly was he threatening? How? All I was saw was a young, black guy who was hurt that he had been lied to. Where’s the threat in that?

#BBCAN8 #IStandWithJamar pic.twitter.com/apnimnvxPu — Lisa Bee (@leebee4life) March 17, 2020

Lee’s exit will play out on Thursday night’s episode of Big Brother Canada.

New episodes of BBCAN continue to air Wednesdays (7 p.m. ET/PT), Thursdays (8 p.m. ET/PT) and Sundays (8 p.m. ET/PT).

#BBCAN8 extends from series to site at BigBrotherCanada.ca with free live feeds, hit-and-miss moments from the show, houseguest interviews, live show votes and more, beginning early March. Stream Season 8 along with past seasons for free on GlobalTV.com and the Global TV App.

To learn about all houseguests, visit bigbrothercanada.ca.

