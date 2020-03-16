‘Big Brother Canada’ houseguests made aware of coronavirus, production to continue despite pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Production is still underway on Big Brother Canada despite the global coronavirus crisis.

The sequestered contestants on the hit reality series have been informed about the COVID-19 pandemic situation and have all chosen to remain on the show.

The Toronto-shot series has eliminated its live studio audience and heightened on-site sanitation and other precautionary safety measures. Production company Insight Productions has taken precautionary measures, stating “the health and safety of the staff, crew, houseguests, and audience members are of the utmost importance, and effective March 12, [we have] suspended audience members from attending live tapings of the show until further notice.”

The eighth season of Big Brother Canada debuted with 16 Canadian contestants March 4 on Global — before the virus outbreak was declared a pandemic.

All houseguests are sequestered in a hotel prior to entering the reality show “house.”

The series unfolds in real-time and sees contestants living together in a camera-filled house with no exposure to the outside world.

They compete in mental/physical challenges for a chance to win a grand prize of $100,000.

The winner also gets $10,000 worth of groceries courtesy of Summer Fresh, and a vacation for two anywhere in the world from Expedia.

“There have been no reported cases of COVID-19 on any Corus Original productions and we continue to monitor the situation closely,” Corus said Monday in a statement.

“As part of the production’s precautionary measures, the houseguests have been provided a thorough update on the domestic and international status of COVID-19 along with an update that all houseguest’s family members remain unaffected by COVID-19 at this time. In addition to having been in isolation for more than three weeks, the production has a resident doctor who has assessed and determined that no houseguests have exhibited any signs or symptoms related to COVID-19.”

The houseguests will continue to be monitored and updated about COVID-19, and there will be further sanitization of all set pieces and limiting movements of crew on location.

This season of BBCAN is an extended one, lasting two extra weeks. Its finale is currently scheduled to air Thursday, May 21.

New episodes of Big Brother Canada continue to air Wednesdays (7 p.m. ET/PT), Thursdays (8 p.m. ET/PT), and Sundays (8 p.m. ET/PT).

#BBCAN8 extends from series to site at BigBrotherCanada.ca with free live feeds, hit-and-miss moments from the show, houseguest interviews, live show votes, and more, beginning early March. Stream Season 8 along with past seasons for free on GlobalTV.com and the Global TV App.

To learn about all 16 houseguests, visit bigbrothercanada.ca.

— With files from Chris Jancelewicz & Katie Scott

Global TV and ‘Big Brother Canada’ are both properties of Corus Entertainment.