‘Big Brother Canada’s’ Aneal Joshua shares thoughts on Season 8

Big Brother Canada’s (BBCAN) Season 8 started last week and its supersized season had one of the most shocking departures in BBCAN history.

After a colossal twist revealed it was Canada’s vote that determined which houseguests were immediately forced to fight for their safety, Toronto’s Nico Vera became the show’s first-ever self-eviction.

Global News caught up with Aneal Joshua, who was a houseguest on BBCAN’s first ever season, to discuss Season 8 of Global’s hit reality-show.

“The flavour, the spice, the diversity is why Big Brother Canada is superior to any other international franchise,” Aneal told Global News.

He continued: “Seeing all walks of life compete in the social experiment makes it much more entertaining to watch. Robyn Kass and Big Brother Canada manages to out-do themselves every year in terms of bringing new voices and different stories to the front line of Canadian television.”

When asked who he thinks could win it all, Aneal told Global News he would pick Sheldon.

“I usually hate doing winner picks, because I always get them wrong. I mean I thought I was going to win (laughing). If I had to pick I would say Sheldon,” Aneal revealed.

He said that if he could give the houseguests any advice, he’d tell them to “enjoy it and have fun.”

“I was so focused on the “game” element, I didn’t soak in every minute of being in that house,” Aneal shared. “It’s a once in a lifetime experience — while winning is important, being casted [sic] and being in the house is a huge win so SOAK IT ALL UP.”

Aneal added that the houseguests “don’t bring anything in the house into the real world.”

“That house is a different universe, a different planet. Be forgiving and understanding that the Big Brother Canada house is a vortex of a mind f–k. Build relationships with your cast because they truly are the only people who will ever understand what you went through.”

Madi Borland

Aneal said he thinks that Season 8 of BBCAN “will see a female takeover.”

“While the Pretty Boys [Season 7] should be commended on their gameplay, it was truly annoying watching them steamroll through the house. I think the women this year are going to set a bar not only for future female players but players all across the board,” Aneal said.

Aneal is now host of the podcast THYRST, where he discusses all things Reality TV, from Real Housewives to RuPaul’s Drag Race and even Vanderpump Rules.

In collaboration with hayu Canada, Aneal is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Brunch with Vanderpump Rules star, Scheana Shay in Toronto on March 14.

Global News asked Aneal what he thinks about Season 8 so far ahead of his Q+A with Scheana during the brunch.

“I love, love, love the new cast additions. I feel like the OG’s [originals] are getting a little boring to me (besides Ariana, Scheana & Kristen). If I have to hear Stassi reference Game of Thrones one more time or hear Jax whip around his self-entitlement every episode… We breakdown episodes of Vandepump Rules on THYRST the podcast,” Aneal said.

When asked why he decided to throw a brunch with Scheana, Aneal said that she “really is the shining light on Vanderpump Rules.”

“She never disappoints. I was binge-watching old episodes of Vanderpump Rules on hayu and the show literally wouldn’t exist if Scheana and Brandi [Glanville] didn’t have a feud on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She keeps the story going, she is the connection between the old cast and the new cast,” he added.

“THYRST Brunch is meant to be sexy, fun and bring together a reality TV-loving community and Scheana is the perfect person to do that as we launch our brunch series with the Assembly Hall,” he said.

Jack-Malcolm Samedi, who is working with Aneal for the event, said that he’s “excited to see the brunch continuously grow.”

“We have amazing partners such as hayu, Hounds Vodka and the Assembly Chef’s Hall this time around and having Scheana from Vanderpump Rules be our special guest is simply the cherry on top,” Jack said.

As for the future plans for more THYRST brunches, Aneal says “we would love to do brunches monthly with reality TV showing no signs of slowing down.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesday’s at 9 p.m. on Slice and Wednesdays on hayu Canada.

New episodes of BBCAN continue to air Wednesdays (7 p.m. ET/PT), Thursdays (8 p.m. ET/PT), and Sundays (8 p.m. ET/PT).

#BBCAN8 extends from series to site at BigBrotherCanada.ca with free live feeds, hit-and-miss moments from the show, houseguest interviews, live show votes, and more, beginning early March. Stream Season 8 along with past seasons for free on GlobalTV.com and the Global TV App.

To learn about all 16 houseguests, visit bigbrothercanada.ca.