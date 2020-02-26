‘Big Brother Canada’ Season 8: Meet the houseguests

Big Brother Canada is back!
On Wednesday, the 16 new houseguests were revealed after weeks of anticipation; they’re set to enter the Big Brother Canada (BBCAN) house very soon, with the supersized Season 8 premiering on Global on March 4 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
This season’s houseguests face the biggest test yet: an extended season lasting two extra weeks.
Watch as a new group of Canuck contestants move into an overhauled Big Brother Canada house outfitted wall-to-wall with cameras and microphones capturing their every move. Each week, the houseguests do battle in a series of challenges that give them power or punishment, voting each other out until the fate of the final two is decided by a jury of fellow houseguests.
The Season 8 houseguests are competing for a grand prize of $100,000; $10,000 worth of groceries courtesy of Summer Fresh; and an unforgettable trip for two anywhere in the world from Expedia.
Here are the 16 contestants prepping for the biggest few months of their lives.
Angie Tackie
Age: 33
Hometown: Winnipeg, Man.
Occupation: Communications Officer
Coming from a family of over 70 people, this outgoing communications officer plans to soak up every moment of the BBCAN experience.
Brooke Warnock
Age: 26
Hometown: Calgary, Alta.
Occupation: Social Support Worker
This intelligent and adventurous social support worker knows how to thrive under chaos and believes her fellow houseguests will underestimate her social game.
Carol Rosher
Age: 44
Hometown: Nanaimo, B.C.
Occupation: Disability Caregiver
This loyal, fun, and unpredictable disability caregiver is one tough cookie who will have no problem backstabbing an alliance but will remain true to her ride-or-die.
Christopher “Chris” Wyllie
Age: 28
Hometown: Markham, Ont.
Occupation: Brain Transformation Specialist
Both brains and brawn, Chris believes he has the right balance of intellect and strength to influence the house and win the game.
Hira Deol
Age: 30
Hometown: Brampton, Ont.
Occupation: Accountant
As the first Canadian Sikh on BBCAN, this caring husband and father wants to play an honest and integral game, but watch out for his competitive side.
Jamar Lee
Age: 23
Hometown: Ajax, Ont.
Occupation: Warehouse Worker
Confident and competitive, Jamar plans on winning as many comps as he can to become a BBCAN legend.
John Luke Kieper
Age: 22 (turning 23 on May 7)
Hometown: Kamloops, B.C.
Occupation: Journalist
John Luke may seem like a laidback, carefree guy, but don’t peg him for a floater. This extremely athletic scholar plans to downplay his intelligence by outsmarting the houseguests.
Kyle Rozendal
Age: 31
Hometown: Okotoks, Alta.
Occupation: Electrician
This 10-time National Powerlifting Champion may look like an alpha male at first glance, but this husband and father of two has a sensitive side that may affect his game.
Madeline Di Nunzio
Age: 30
Hometown: Toronto, Ont.
Occupation: Substitute Teacher
This bubbly animal lover plans to persevere through each competition, using her competitive mentality and by never giving up.
Minh-Ly Nguyen-Cao
Age: 28
Hometown: Montreal, Que.
Occupation: Flight Attendant
This feisty world-traveller isn’t afraid of taking any risks but plans on using her social skills to build a reliable and trustworthy alliance.
Micheal Stubley
Age: 25
Hometown: Prince George, B.C.
Occupation: Military Infantryman
With Special Forces Selection training, this proud military infantryman plans to use his athleticism, intellect, and charm to take down the house and be the last houseguest standing.
Nico Vera
Age: 31
Hometown: Toronto, Ont.
Occupation: Sales Manager
A long-time lover of BBCAN, Nico is here to put the super in superfan! This charismatic sales manager plans to balance staying out of the spotlight while using his charm to become a superstar houseguest.
Rianne Swanson
Age: 29
Hometown: Chetwynd, B.C.
Occupation: OR Nurse
This OR nurse is a social butterfly and will have no problem maintaining a persuasive game.
Susanne Fuda
Age: 24
Hometown: Vaughan, Ont.
Occupation: Corporate Recruiter
This petite firecracker plans to rely on her social skills at the start, and then pull out the comp wins as she gets further in the game.
Sheldon Jean
Age: 24
Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.
Occupation: Professional Wrestler
This professional wrestler believes he has the full package to win Big Brother Canada with his killer combo of physical, social, and mental strength.
Vanessa Clements
Age: 26
Hometown: Mill River, P.E.I.
Occupation: Lobster Fisherman
This proud lobster fisherman is excited to represent P.E.I. and plans to trap the houseguests into underestimating her mastermind abilities.
Global News sat down with Jamar, Nico, Sheldon, Susanne, Madeline and Brooke ahead of entering the house to talk to them about their opinions on alliances, showmances and more. (Watch the interviews in the video above.)
Starting Feb. 26 until Saturday, Feb. 29, Canada has the power to keep their favourite houseguests safe from the first eviction by voting on BigBrotherCanada.ca. Fans can vote as often as they like to attempt to save their favourite houseguests. Then, watch the voting results play out during the premiere on Wednesday, March 4 at 7 p.m. ET/PT to see which houseguests receive the fewest votes and find themselves in immediate danger.
Big Brother Canada’s two-night premiere airs Wednesday, March 4, at 7 p.m. ET/PT and Thursday, March 5, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the dramatic fallout on Sunday, March 8, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes continue to air Wednesdays (7 p.m. ET/PT), Thursdays (8 p.m. ET/PT), and Sundays (8 p.m. ET/PT).
For an exciting look into the new season, watch Big Brother Canada’s Supersized Season 8 Preview with ET Canada airing Sunday, March 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. ET Canada’s one-hour special features interviews with this season’s new houseguests, a catchup with Season 7 winner Dane Rupert in his hometown of Kelowna, B.C., an exclusive tour of the new #BBCAN8 house led by host Arisa Cox, and a special sneak peek into this season’s theme.
#BBCAN8 extends from series to site at BigBrotherCanada.ca with free live feeds, hit-and-miss moments from the show, houseguest interviews, live show votes, and more, beginning early March. Stream Season 8 along with past seasons for free on GlobalTV.com and the Global TV App.
To learn about all 16 houseguests, visit bigbrothercanada.ca.
COMMENTS