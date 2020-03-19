OPP investigating reported donation fraud after 2 young girls go door to door in Springwater

Send this page to someone via email

Huronia West OPP say they’re investigating reported door-to-door frauds after two young girls were collecting donations in Springwater, Ont.

On Monday, officers say they responded to the Snow Valley area.

Police say two separate incidents were reported where a 2019 silver Ram pickup truck was driving through the area and the two girls, about ages eight to 11, were going door to door, claiming to be from a well-known charity.

According to OPP, the girls were asking for donations on behalf of other charity groups, including an orphanage, Alzheimer’s research and autism services.

Police say the vehicle, two adults and two children were identified by the OPP on Wednesday.

Any victims or witnesses are asked to contact the Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122.