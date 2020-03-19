Menu

Crime

OPP investigating reported donation fraud after 2 young girls go door to door in Springwater

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 19, 2020 1:21 pm
Police say two separate incidents were reported where a 2019 silver Ram pickup truck was driving through the area and two girls, about ages eight to 11, were going door to door, claiming to be from a well-known charity. Global News File

Huronia West OPP say they’re investigating reported door-to-door frauds after two young girls were collecting donations in Springwater, Ont.

On Monday, officers say they responded to the Snow Valley area.

READ MORE: 26-year-old Oro-Medonte man charged in connection to 2 armed robberies, OPP say

Police say two separate incidents were reported where a 2019 silver Ram pickup truck was driving through the area and the two girls, about ages eight to 11, were going door to door, claiming to be from a well-known charity.

According to OPP, the girls were asking for donations on behalf of other charity groups, including an orphanage, Alzheimer’s research and autism services.

READ MORE: OPP searching for male suspect following 2 reported robberies

Police say the vehicle, two adults and two children were identified by the OPP on Wednesday.

Any victims or witnesses are asked to contact the Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

