Crime

OPP searching for male suspect following 2 reported robberies

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 5:36 pm
OPP are searching for a male suspect in connection to two reported robberies that took place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

At about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, police say they were dispatched to the Old Corner Store in Hillsdale, Ont., where the sales clerk was robbed at knifepoint.

The suspect fled the store with cigarettes and cash, police say, and was last seen getting into a four-door silver or grey car with round tail lights.

According to officers, the car is possibly a Honda Civic or a Toyota Corolla, with a tail light that’s possibly out.

READ MORE: OPP investigating 2 separate impaired driving crashes in Tiny Township

Officers say the same suspect robbed Jug City in Tiny Township on Wednesday. He was seen getting into the passenger seat of an older-model silver or grey car, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, the suspect is in between 20 and 30 years old, five-feet-10-inches in height, with a skinny build, blond hair and blue eyes. In both incidents, officers say the man wore gloves, a hood and partially covered his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huronia West OPP at 705-429-3575 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Huronia West OppSpringwaterTiny TownshipSpringwater newsHillsdaleHillsdale newsHillsdale Tiny robberiesJug City Tiny Township.Old Corner Store Hillsdale
