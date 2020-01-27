26-year-old Oro-Medonte man charged in connection to 2 armed robberies: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old Oro-Medonte, Ont., man has been charged in connection to two armed robberies that took place in December 2019, Huronia West OPP say.

On Dec. 10, officers say they were dispatched to investigate an armed robbery at the Old Corner Store in Hillsdale. A man had entered the store, pulled out a knife and demanded cash before taking off on foot, police say.

The man was then observed getting into a grey or silver Honda Civic with an unidentified person, according to officers.

READ MORE: OPP searching for male suspect following 2 reported robberies

The following day, OPP say the same suspect entered Jug City in Wyevale, pulled out a knife, and stole cash and cigarettes from the store. The suspect was seen again getting into the grey or silver Civic with an unidentified person, police add.

Stephen Partridge, 26, from Oro-Medonte, Ont., has subsequently been charged with two counts of robbery with theft, two counts of disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

Partridge was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huronia West OPP at 705-429-3575 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

0:43 Police investigation underway after man with serious injuries dies in Orillia parking lot Police investigation underway after man with serious injuries dies in Orillia parking lot