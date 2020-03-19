Australia zoo launches adorable animal livestreams during coronavirus lockdown

Send this page to someone via email

The novel coronavirus outbreak has people staying home practicing social distancing, and in response, an Australian zoo is bringing the animals to you.

The Melbourne Zoo installed livestream cameras in its penguin, lion, giraffe and baby snow leopard cages for those who are staying home and away from public spaces.

Even during these uncertain times, animal lovers worldwide will be able to enjoy the simple pleasure of going to the zoo while staying inside to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Zoos Victoria has set up livestreams at the Melbourne Zoo and in Werribee Open Range Zoo enclosures.

Snow leopard babies, whose enclosure is being livestreamed, were born recently on Jan. 26. Though they’re most often spotted napping, they’re starting to explore a little more, alongside their mom, Miska.

Though many establishments worldwide have closed to the public amid the COVID-19 crisis, Melbourne’s three zoos — Melbourne Zoo, Werribee Open Range Zoo and Healesville Sanctuary — are still open at the time of this writing.

Other zoos around the world are also taking measures to keep their operations interesting during the outbreak.

Penguins at a Chicago aquarium are passing the time during the COVID-19 pandemic by visiting their other animal friends.

Typically, the Shedd Aquarium’s penguins are the ones being peered at by visitors and tourists, but since the aquarium was shut down to the public to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, the black-and-white animals are taking a turn on the other side of the glass.

The aquarium took to Twitter with an adorable video of one of its penguins named Wellington.

Typically, seeing visitors walk by their homes offers a lot of stimulation for the animals. Now, caretakers have to find other ways to keep them stimulated.

4:27 Miami spring breakers vow to keep partying amid pandemic Miami spring breakers vow to keep partying amid pandemic The aquarium is set to be closed until March 29, “Without guests in the building, caretakers are getting creative in how they provide enrichment to animals,” the aquarium explained to the Chicago Tribune . “Introducing new experiences, activities, foods and more to keep them active, encourage them to explore, problem-solve and express natural behaviours.”The aquarium is set to be closed until March 29, CNN reports , and is just one of the many attractions that have shuttered around the world to combat the virus.

