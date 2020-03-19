Northumberland County closes public buildings due to COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland County has cancelled several meetings and is limiting access to public areas in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The county is also closing a number of facilities, including its William Street facility in Cobourg, which houses the county’s economic development, tourism and land-use planning offices, along with inspection and settlement services.

In a release, the county said staff continue to work at those offices, though they are now closed to the public.

The Edwardson Road material recovery facility in Grafton is also closed to the public, according to the county.

The provincial offences office on William Street in Cobourg is open, however access is restricted to the front entrance, and all visitors are being screened at the front door.

According to the release, only essential visitors are allowed at the Golden Plough Lodge, and anyone coming into the long-term care facility will be screened for COVID-19.

The Northumberland county council meeting scheduled for April 15 has been called off, along with a March 24 public meeting on a study focusing on development charges.

Both meetings will be rescheduled, according to the release.

Curbside waste collection remains in place, but the county is asking residents to postpone visits to the landfill and waste transfer stations in an effort to encourage social distancing and keep workers at those sites safe.

Hazardous waste is not being accepted at the landfill or transfer stations. The county is asking residents to keep those materials in a safe place until the service becomes available.