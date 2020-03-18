Menu

Education

Manitoba government delays education report over COVID-19 uncertainty

By The Canadian Press
Posted March 18, 2020 7:21 pm
Updated March 18, 2020 7:23 pm
Manitoba Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says planned school reforms across the province will have to wait amid COVID-19.
Manitoba Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says planned school reforms across the province will have to wait amid COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Manitoba government is pushing back some planned reforms in kindergarten to Grade 12 education by a year, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen was to release a report at the end of this month, but says it will be delayed and significant education changes will not occur until the summer of 2021 at the earliest.

Goertzen says recommendations are difficult to implement in uncertain times.

READ MORE: Manitoba legislature resumes with spring sitting, education reform expected

The review began last year into ways to improve literacy, graduation rates and test scores.

It was also to look at administration, and Goertzen had hinted it could lead to fewer school divisions.

Lead consultant Avis Glaze produced a report for the Nova Scotia government that led to the province replacing elected English-language school boards with a 15-member advisory council.

Ideas to keep kids busy during school and daycare closures
Ideas to keep kids busy during school and daycare closures
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Manitoba educationcoronavirus in manitoba
