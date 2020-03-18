Manitoba government delays education report over COVID-19 uncertainty

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is pushing back some planned reforms in kindergarten to Grade 12 education by a year, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen was to release a report at the end of this month, but says it will be delayed and significant education changes will not occur until the summer of 2021 at the earliest.

Goertzen says recommendations are difficult to implement in uncertain times.

The review began last year into ways to improve literacy, graduation rates and test scores.

It was also to look at administration, and Goertzen had hinted it could lead to fewer school divisions.

Lead consultant Avis Glaze produced a report for the Nova Scotia government that led to the province replacing elected English-language school boards with a 15-member advisory council.

