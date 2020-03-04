Menu

Manitoba legislature resumes with spring sitting, education reform expected

By The Canadian Press
Posted March 4, 2020 7:30 am
THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
The Manitoba legislature reconvenes Wednesday for the first time since December, and cost-control and education reform are expected to dominate the agenda.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding will deliver his annual budget next week.

He says efforts to control spending, including possible privatization, will continue as the province works toward a balanced budget.

Figures released Tuesday show the government is predicting a $325-million deficit for the current fiscal year — $35 million less than expected.

READ MORE: Deficit lower than expected, says Manitoba government

Fielding says the government will eliminate the red ink before the next election.

Manitobans will also get a first look later this month at a commission report on education reform. The Tory government has already hinted that the number of school divisions across the province may be reduced.

READ MORE: PC Party of Manitoba pledges to phase out education property taxes

The lead consultant on the review, Avis Glaze, produced a report for the Nova Scotia government in 2018 that saw elected school boards replaced by a provincial advisory council.

Controversial Education Reform Act spurs lengthy debate at final reading
© 2020 The Canadian Press
