Calgary’s Glenbow Museum creates at home access to art during COVID-19 closure

The doors to Calgary’s Glenbow Museum were closed on March 13, due to COVID-19 concerns — but that doesn’t mean the public can’t access the artwork inside the building.

Glenbow Museum launched its first “Glenbow from Home” exhibit on Wednesday. The website allows audiences to go online and virtually view exhibits inside the museum.

“We still want to create opportunities for you to experience art outside of Glenbow’s walls,” museum officials said in an online statement on Tuesday.

“We know art can provide inspiration, beauty and, most importantly, a sense of connection to the people and world around us.” Tweet This

The museum plans to host three online sessions a week as part of the new Glenbow from Home initiative.

Every Monday at 10 a.m., an art slideshow will be released, compiled of all the artwork sent into the museum from members of the public.

On Wednesdays at 10 a.m., virtual tours of galleries within the museum will be offered. The online session will also involve art activities that can be done from home.

Fridays at 10 a.m., will involve content for adults, including webinars and online collections of art.

The first online session took place on Wednesday and involved a micro-tour of the Barbed Wire Bronco sculpture in the museum’s Mavericks gallery.

Officials at the museum noted not all content is of the best quality as the initiative was set-up quickly after the facility’s closure.

“We did it quickly without access to our building and in the spirit of inspiration.” Tweet This