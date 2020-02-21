Calgary’s Glenbow museum gets provincial funding boost of up to $40M for revitalization

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary’s Glenbow museum is getting a multi-million dollar injection from Alberta’s provincial government.

On Friday, the province announced the Glenbow would receive up to $40 million in infrastructure funding as part of a revitalization project aimed at transforming and modernizing the building.

The art and history museum has been around for over 50 years, and the Glenbow’s CEO said in a news release that they are “ecstatic” about the funding.

“We have ambitious plans to revitalize Glenbow to better serve the diverse needs of all Albertans,” Nicholas R. Bell explained.

Speaking at the facility in downtown Calgary on Friday, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said the museum is a “jewel in Alberta’s cultural crown.”

“But for some time this 45-year-old building has been falling into disrepair,” Kenney added. “This revitalization project is necessary to preserve the Glenbow, and give it new life as a world-class art gallery.

“This investment will finally allow the Glenbow’s enormously valuable, provincially owned collection to be put on public display, allowing Calgary to join every other major Canadian city in having a first-rate public art gallery.” Tweet This

According to the province, project plans include new meeting spaces available for rent, a restaurant, “enhanced” retail experiences and a theatre.

“The new vision of the Glenbow will create a space that honours our rich heritage and inspires future generations of artists,” Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women Leela Sharon Aheer said in a news release. “This project will ensure that we are protecting our heritage and the artistic works that Albertans call their own.

Minister of Infrastructure Prasad Panda said it’s expected the project will create 650 jobs.