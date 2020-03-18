Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Windsor officials say decision to partially close Canada-U.S. border is for the best

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 18, 2020 3:30 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ford commends Trudeau for closing border to U.S., says it was ‘right decision’
On Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford commended Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for closing the Canadian border for non-essential U.S. travel, saying that it was the “right decision.” He also praised the federal government for “stepping up” to co-ordinate a national response during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Officials in Windsor, Ont., say the decision to partially close the Canada-U.S. border to slow the spread of COVID-19 is for the best despite the inevitable impact it will have on the local economy.

Located on the north shore of the Detroit River, Windsor boasts the busiest crossing between the two countries.

The city’s chamber of commerce estimates about $500 million worth of goods flow through the local border crossing every day.

READ MORE: Canada, U.S. to temporarily close border to non-essential traffic over coronavirus

The chamber’s president says closing the border to that trade would have been catastrophic, but praised the government for allowing goods to keep moving.

Windsor’s mayor says that while the city will undoubtedly take an economic hit, limiting border traffic is the right thing to do as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread.

Drew Dilkens says traffic between Windsor and Detroit had already slowed to a trickle in light of previously announced measures that shuttered most local businesses and tourist attractions.

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says border closure will not impact critical supply chains
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus canadaWindsorcovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaWindsor OntarioWindsor coronavirusWindsor COVID-19Windsor officials Canada-U.S. border closureWindsor Ontario coronavirus
