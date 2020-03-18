Coronavirus: OHL cancels remainder of regular season, no decision yet on playoffs

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Hockey League has cancelled the remaining 56 games of the 2019-20 season amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The decision came on Wednesday following a meeting with the OHL’s board of governors and consultation with medical professionals.

“In the interest of the safety of our players, officials, staff, fans and the general public, it’s been agreed that the cancellation of the remainder of the 2019-20 regular season is the proper course of action to take at this time,” commissioner David Branch said.

Branch added that no decision has been made yet on the status of the playoffs.

“We are continuing to monitor ongoing public health developments regarding COVID-19. When it is safe and we may resume play, we will advise on the status of the 2020 OHL Playoffs,” he said.

Currently, the Ottawa 67’s sit in first place in the eastern conference with 101 points, while the London Knights lead the western conference with 92 points.

The league also announced the 2020 OHL priority selection will be held online on April 4.

“We thank OHL players and their families, fans and partners for their continued patience and understanding throughout this challenging situation,” Branch said.

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and the Western Hockey League have both announced it would be cancelling the remainder of its regular seasons as well.

