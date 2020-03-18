$1.3M worth of stolen construction equipment found on Flamborough property

More than $1 million worth of stolen construction equipment has been found on a 40-acre property in Flamborough.
Police in Hamilton, Ont., say their investigation started with the discovery of a $300,000 excavator that had gone missing from a construction site in Pickering last Friday and was sitting in plain view in the rear yard of a rural property on Middletown Road.
The discovery of the stolen excavator prompted police to execute a search warrant at the Flamborough property where they located a large outbuilding and $1.3 million dollars worth of landscaping and construction type machinery.
Police say the recovered stolen items include two transport trucks and trailers, a bulldozer, two excavators, mini excavator, skid steer, front loader, four-wheeler, dump truck, two pick-up trucks and two float trailers
The stolen equipment was seized and returned to its rightful owners.
Hamilton police have charged the owner of the property and landscaping business, 24-year-old Vito Peragine, with possession of stolen property.
