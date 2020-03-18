Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Guelph, Waterloo Region hospitals announce visitor restrictions

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 3:32 pm
Critical push for more coronavirus testing in Canada
The World Health Organization is calling for more countries to boost their COVID-19 tests, because a lot of people who have the novel coronavirus aren't showing any symptoms. Eric Sorensen reports on what extensive efforts Canadian provinces are taking to follow suit.

Hospitals in Waterloo Region and Guelph have announced further restrictions on visitor access amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Guelph General Hospital, Grand River Hospital, St. Mary’s Hospital and Cambridge Memorial Hospital all say no visiting will be allowed except under certain circumstances.

READ MORE: Guelph police see decrease in calls on St. Patrick’s Day amid COVID-19 pandemic

Guelph General and Cambridge Memorial say exceptions will be made for a close relative of a terminally ill patient who is near end of life, parents of a child under the age of 18 and partners or support persons of patients giving birth.

Guelph General will also allow someone to be present to support patients whose needs may be best met by having a family member present, such as a dementia patient with increased agitation.

How to properly practise self-isolation
Grand River Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital have not announced what their exceptions will look like, but more details are expected in the coming days.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: ‘We’re a resilient group’: Guelph restaurateur issues temporary layoffs amid coronavirus pandemic

All visitors will also have to pass a screening test before entering the hospitals.

All four hospitals have also cancelled elective surgeries and patients affected will be contacted by the hospital directly.

