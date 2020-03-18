Guelph police see decrease in calls on St. Patrick’s Day amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph, Ont., police are thanking the community, including its university students, for their restraint in celebrating St. Patrick’s Day amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The service said they saw a significant decrease in calls on Tuesday in comparison to past March 17 celebrations.

Officers responded to just 152 calls, which is down from the 257 calls they responded to on the same day last year.

In fact, Guelph police are seeing a downward trend on St. Patrick’s Day after responding to 321 calls in 2018, 287 calls in 2017 and 369 calls in 2016.

Police are echoing public health officials when it comes to combating the spread of COVID-19 by urging the public to wash their hands, stay home, and social distance.

They said more statistics on St. Patrick’s Day will be released in the coming days.

Waterloo Regional Police is also thanking students for staying away from the annual and unsanctioned Ezra Avenue street party.

The street was left mostly empty throughout the day after seeing about 33,000 revellers in 2019.