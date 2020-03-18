Menu

Guelph police see decrease in calls on St. Patrick’s Day amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 1:23 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Live feeds from NYC, Key West, Dublin show huge difference from 2019 St. Patrick’s Day
Live footage from St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in New York City, Key West, Fl., and Dublin reveals a stark contrast when compared similar scenes from a year previous, as major cities around the world cancelled festivities over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guelph, Ont., police are thanking the community, including its university students, for their restraint in celebrating St. Patrick’s Day amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The service said they saw a significant decrease in calls on Tuesday in comparison to past March 17 celebrations.

READ MORE: 'We're a resilient group': Guelph restaurateur issues temporary layoffs amid coronavirus pandemic

Officers responded to just 152 calls, which is down from the 257 calls they responded to on the same day last year.

In fact, Guelph police are seeing a downward trend on St. Patrick’s Day after responding to 321 calls in 2018, 287 calls in 2017 and 369 calls in 2016.

Police are echoing public health officials when it comes to combating the spread of COVID-19 by urging the public to wash their hands, stay home, and social distance.

Coronavirus: No St. Patrick’s Day Party
Coronavirus: No St. Patrick’s Day Party

They said more statistics on St. Patrick’s Day will be released in the coming days.

READ MORE: Public Health confirms 10th COVID-19 case in Waterloo Region

Waterloo Regional Police is also thanking students for staying away from the annual and unsanctioned Ezra Avenue street party.

The street was left mostly empty throughout the day after seeing about 33,000 revellers in 2019.

