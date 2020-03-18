Coronavirus: Public Health confirms 10th COVID-19 case in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Region of Waterloo Public Health says a woman in her 40s has become the 10th confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Waterloo Region.

According to a list on its website, Public Health stated the woman acquired the virus will travelling in Pakistan.

She is currently self-isolating at home along with seven other cases in the region. Public Health said a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s remain in hospital.

The first confirmed case in Waterloo Region was announced by Public Health on March 5. In that instance, a woman had returned from a trip to Italy.

All but one patient acquired the virus while travelling.

Four cases were confirmed at St. Mary’s General Hospital while six cases were confirmed at Grand River Hospital.

Ontario has reported one death linked to COVID-19. The province said a 77-year-old man died on March 11 at a Barrie hospital.

