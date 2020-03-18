Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Public Health confirms 10th COVID-19 case in Waterloo Region

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 11:02 am
Experts answer more of your coronavirus questions
Should you avoid very small public gatherings? What are retailers doing about crowds, and what are their rules about how much you can purchase? And is there any good news to report? Jeff Semple went to the experts for answers to these COVID-19 questions.

Region of Waterloo Public Health says a woman in her 40s has become the 10th confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Waterloo Region.

According to a list on its website, Public Health stated the woman acquired the virus will travelling in Pakistan.

READ MORE: Live updates: Coronavirus in Canada

She is currently self-isolating at home along with seven other cases in the region. Public Health said a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s remain in hospital.

The first confirmed case in Waterloo Region was announced by Public Health on March 5. In that instance, a woman had returned from a trip to Italy.

All but one patient acquired the virus while travelling.

Four cases were confirmed at St. Mary’s General Hospital while six cases were confirmed at Grand River Hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Ontario government declares state of emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

Ontario has reported one death linked to COVID-19. The province said a 77-year-old man died on March 11 at a Barrie hospital.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19St. Mary's HospitalGrand River HospitalCoronavirus KitchenerCoronavirus WaterlooCovid-19 KitchenerCOVID-19 Waterloo
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.