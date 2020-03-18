Coronavirus: Churches closed, masses suspended until May in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Churches are shutting down in London amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, the Diocese of London announced effective immediately, all masses and services, including missions and devotions, will be suspended at least until April 30.

All churches in the city are also closed until then.

In addition, the diocese says funeral masses and luncheons are not permitted. The Rite of Committal may be celebrated at the cemetery with immediate family members present.

Scheduled weddings are recommended to be delayed, or proceed with limited guests, up to the number of people allowed at a gathering as determined by the local health officials.

Baptisms are postponed, parish offices are closed to the public, and all regular meetings and social activities in parishes are cancelled.

Story continues below advertisement

The diocese says celebrations of first confession, first communion and confirmation will proceed when dangers of the virus have passed.

All confessions are cancelled, except in the case of danger of death, and the Day of Confessions is cancelled.

The announcement comes as 23 more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed provincially.