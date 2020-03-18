49-year-old woman dead after crash in New Brunswick

A 49-year-old woman is dead after a crash near Dalhousie, N.B., on Wednesday.
New Brunswick RCMP say officers responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision on Route 11 in Point La Nim at 7:30 a.m.
Investigators believe the crash occurred when a vehicle travelling northbound crossed the centre line and was struck head-on by another vehicle heading southbound.
The driver and sole occupant of the northbound vehicle, a 49-year-old woman from Lorne, N.B., died at the scene.
The driver of the southbound vehicle was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
Police believe road conditions may have been a factor in the crash.
RCMP say their investigation remains ongoing.
