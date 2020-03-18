Menu

49-year-old woman dead after crash in New Brunswick

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 1:57 pm
RCMP say a woman is dead after a crash near Dalhousie, N.B., on Wednesday morning.
RCMP say a woman is dead after a crash near Dalhousie, N.B., on Wednesday morning. File / RCMP

A 49-year-old woman is dead after a crash near Dalhousie, N.B., on Wednesday.

New Brunswick RCMP say officers responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision on Route 11 in Point La Nim at 7:30 a.m.

Investigators believe the crash occurred when a vehicle travelling northbound crossed the centre line and was struck head-on by another vehicle heading southbound.

The driver and sole occupant of the northbound vehicle, a 49-year-old woman from Lorne, N.B., died at the scene.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Ridge Meadows RCMP investigate bizarre crash caught on video
Police believe road conditions may have been a factor in the crash.

RCMP say their investigation remains ongoing.

